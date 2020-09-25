Delhi police: Man raped child, additional charges possible

A Delhi man has been charged with raping a child, Delhi Village Police announced in a media release Friday.
On Tuesday, Sept. 22. police arrested 58-year-old Gary A. Stevens and charged him with predatory sexual assault of a child and rape in the first degree. He is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse and sexual conduct with a child younger than 11. Stevens was sent to the Delaware County jail without bail at arraignment.
This investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed in this case, the release said. Those who believe they have information that may be pertinent to the investigation are asked to call the Delhi Village Police Department at 607-746-2249.
