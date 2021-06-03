Delhi Police said Thursday, June 3, they have rescued two victims of opioid overdoses four days apart last month.
According to media releases from Police Chief Michael Mills, police responded on May 25 to a report of a man who had collapsed in his home on Bridge Street in the village. They found the 69-year-old man, who was exhibiting signs of an opioid overdose, including slow breathing, slow pulse and sedation. Officers learned the man had recently used heroin, and administered Narcan to the man and remained with the patient until EMS arrived. The patient, whose condition had improved after the administration of the medication, refused transport by ambulance to the hospital.
On May 29, police responded to a report of a 44-year-old woman who was unconscious and not breathing at an Elm Street residence in the village. Officers located the patient and determined that her symptoms were consistent with that of an opioid overdose. They administered Narcan to the patient and remained on the scene until EMS arrived. The patient, who regained consciousness after the administration of the medication, was transported by ambulance to the O’Connor Hospital Emergency Department for further care, the release said.
The two overdoses do not appear to be related, according to the release.
Narcan, or naloxone, is a medication that temporarily reverses an opioid overdose, providing first responders "a window of opportunity to safely transport overdose patients to a medical facility," the release said. Delhi police officers are equipped with the medication while on patrol.
Mills said officers receive training and the medication is distributed through the police department’s Department of Health-registered Opioid Overdose Prevention Program. Delhi’s overdose prevention program received certification with the state Department of Health in May of 2015 and provides training and other resources to Delhi officers and other law enforcement agencies in Delaware County, the release said.
The release said the Police Department reminds the public that New York’s “911 Good Samaritan” law provides protections from charges and prosecution for drug and alcohol possession for victims and those who seek help during an overdose. If someone suspects that a loved one is experiencing a drug or alcohol overdose, they should not hesitate to call for help, as early intervention is an important factor in recovery, the release said.
