DELHI — About two dozen area residents converged on the steps of the Delhi post office on Saturday for a rally in support of the United States Postal Service and its employees.
Though the local rally was organized informally, organizer Leslie Kauffman said it was one of about 800 held simultaneously across the country.
“With numbers like that, it’s a lot of small communities like this one,” she said.
Kauffman said she was disappointed with U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s Friday testimony before Congress, noting that he made “no promises” to reverse recent operational changes to the agency, including decommissioning sorting machines, removing drop boxes and discontinuing overtime, which have caused a national delivery slowdown.
“I’m very concerned about the privatization of the post office that we own as U.S. taxpayers,” said Bovina Center resident Mina Takahashi. “Especially in rural communities, it’s important we keep the post office. We have been relying on the post office more than ever during the pandemic.”
“The post office has provided great service since the establishment of our country. It’s provided good jobs and job security for its workers — privatizing it is a terrible idea,” said Susan Dapkins of Meredith. “I’ve been very happy with the Postal Service in Delaware County. They make it to every hollow and every mountain top. We should value that, especially in a pandemic.”
Bovina resident Michael Kaufman said he relies on the Postal Service to deliver his medications by mail. The medications are not life-saving, he said, but delays in his other deliveries, including magazines and the Wall Street Journal, are concerning.
For Kaufman, whose mailbox is a quarter-mile down the road from his house and sits out in the sun, “knowing when the mail comes is essential.”
“If it becomes unreliable, it’s a problem,” he said. “It’s not a joke. It matters.”
Kaufman, who said he has a history of respiratory illness and is extremely vulnerable to contracting coronavirus, said he intends to vote by mail-in absentee ballot in the upcoming election, but worries that others may be disincentivized in the wake of the recent controversies.
“If people get demoralized and discouraged, they just won’t bother,” he said.
Brooklyn natives Mustapha Khan and Allison Smith, presently of Cooperstown, brought their goldendoodle, Freddy, who wore a sign reading “good boys say ‘support postal workers.’”
“It’s important to protect our institutions, and it’s ridiculous that we’re cannibalizing ourselves like this,” Khan said. “A lot of people, especially people of color, have gotten jobs and social mobility through the post office.”
“Personally, I’m tired of the maligning of it,” Smith said. “So many vets and disabled folks work at the post office — it’s a lifeblood for so many people. It’s our country and our post office.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
