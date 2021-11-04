Delhi school board adds student's perspective

The newest member of the Delaware Academy and Central School District at Delhi Board of Education is a senior attending the school.
District voters approved the student board position by a vote of 408-86 in a referendum held at the time of school board elections and school budget approval in May.
The issue was placed on the ballot after members of the Student Senate asked DA Superintendent Kelly Zimmerman if they could have a greater voice in school decisions, Zimmerman said.
Students presented their proposal in front of the board of education, who were supportive of the idea, Zimmerman said. The school researched how it could be accomplished and the referendum was added to the propositions residents voted on in May, she said.
Students who were interested in the position had to fill out an application and write an essay as to why they wanted to represent their fellow students and had an interview with Zimmerman, Board President Tammy Neumann and new board member Lauren Raba.
Zimmerman said five students applied for the position and when Abbriele Leahy interviewed with the committee, “the entire committee was impressed with her depth of knowledge, level of maturity and the understanding of the role of board member.”
During her interview, Leahy spoke of “modest confidence,” which is knowing how to make other people feel confident in themselves, Zimmerman said.
In her essay, Leahy wrote, "Serving as a voice of my fellow classmates would satisfy my desire to be a servant leader, a leader who focuses on the wants, needs and desires of their peers, or people they are responsible to serve."
Camille Mueller was selected as the alternate student board member, Zimmerman said. Both girls will go through training to be a board member, she said.
Leahy was sworn in at the Oct. 25 board meeting, Zimmerman said. She will get to speak during board meetings, but she will not be allowed to cast a vote or join the executive sessions. Her first meeting is Nov. 15.
Leahy said she was impressed at the Oct. 25 meeting, watching how the board interacted with the public and how the different departments at the school communicate with each other and with the board. She said she is also impressed by all the work Zimmerman does.
"I owe a lot of my success to Mrs. Zimmerman," Leahy said. "Mrs. Zimmerman has helped me with various issues and always makes the time to talk to me and other students. She puts a smile on people's faces."
Leahy said she applied because “it's a great opportunity to serve the student body and make a difference in the school.”
She said she has gotten some suggestions from fellow students to address to the board and hopes to make “Delaware Academy better than it already is.”
She said the past year and a half has been tough on students and her senior class of about 50 students is making up for it by having more meetups outside of school.
“School from home was really tough,” she said. “It was hard to focus, and we were not getting to do the normal things students get to do. Missing out on those memories that we should have been making was hard and I try not to think about it. But we're making up for it this year and creating a lot of memories.”
She said she was grateful the school was able to have homecoming, a pep rally and Spirit Week in October. Leahy was a captain of this year's soccer team and plays basketball for DA. She is also the Varsity Club's vice president and tutors younger students.
DA is one of the first schools in the area to have a student on the Board of Education, Zimmerman said, and Leahy said she hopes other schools will follow DA's lead.
“It's a great opportunity to change schools,” Leahy said.
