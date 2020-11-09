A rise in COVID-19 cases has caused one area school to move to remote-only learning until after the Thanksgiving break.
In a letter to school families, Delaware Academy Superintendent Kelly Zimmerman announced Monday that a student at the Delhi elementary school had tested positive for the disease. The student was last on campus on Nov. 5, the letter said.
The school had already shifted to remote-only learning this week, which reduced the risk of spreading the disease, the letter said.
The letter said the school anticipates returning to in-person and hybrid learning on Monday, Nov. 5.
The middle and high schools will remain open as scheduled.
Delaware County reported nine cases Monday, after reporting 12 cases on Saturday and six Sunday.
According to Delaware County Public health, there are 67 active cases in the county, with nine people hospitalized and 233 under isolation. Nine county residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
According to a media release, the county has more active cases than it did at the time of the state shutdown in the spring.
Chenango County reported 17 new cases over the weekend, bring its total since tracking of the disease began to 460.
According to a media release, there are 35 active cases in the county and four people hospitalized. There have been nine COVID-19 deaths in the county since tracking began.
Otsego County reported eight new cases Monday. According to a media release, there are 42 active cases in the county, but no one hospitalized. There have been 1,068 total confirmed cases and eight deaths since tracking of the virus began.
Hartwick College reported two new cases of COVID-19 Monday, after reporting two on Saturday and none on Sunday. According to a media release, there are 16 active cases on the campus. There have been 65 cases detected on the campus since Aug. 1.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged Monday that COVID rates are on the rise statewide, and urged caution.
"COVID is surging across the country and the globe, and we expect the rates will continue to go up through the fall and into the winter," Cuomo said. "The long-term prognosis is get a vaccine as quickly as possible, and administer the vaccine as quickly, fairly and equitably as possible. In the meantime, we manage the increase by doing more testing and targeted restrictions where necessary, and being more aggressive on enforcement. I know people are tired — COVID fatigue is real. But the virus isn't tired."
