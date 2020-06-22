Delhi schools name new superintendent

The Delaware Academy Central School District at Delhi Board of Education approved Kelly Zimmerman as the district’s new superintendent during a board meeting Monday, June 15.
Zimmerman was given a three-year contract and will start July 1, according to a media release.
“Delaware Academy is a district that clearly places students and family first. DA takes pride in a long history of high levels of student achievement and their rural identity, Zimmerman said in the release. DA ensures that every child receives a high quality education both in and outside of the classroom, through meeting their individual needs. It is clear that DA and the Delhi community work together to give our students robust, well-rounded experiences focused on growth, success, and the skills they will need to succeed in our evolving world."
“The district looks forward to working with Mrs. Zimmerman,” Board of Education President Elizabeth Huneke said. “We are excited to have her as our superintendent. She has a wealth of experience that will help our district keep growing and moving forward.”
DA high school senior, Fiona O’Neill said “I’m truly looking forward to working with Mrs. Zimmerman. She seems to be fully equipped to take on any challenge that she faces, and I’m sure she will do wonderful things for our district.”
For the past seven years, Zimmerman has been an administrator in both the Amherst and Pine Valley Central school districts, including as an elementary school principal, director of curriculum and instruction, director of special education and student services, and assistant director of special education and pupil personnel.
She has provided training in personalized learning, special education finance, student mental health, and community engagement in rural schools, the release said.
Zimmerman holds an M.S. in educational leadership and completed the New York State Superintendent Development Program.
