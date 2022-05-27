The Delaware County Department of Public Health has announced it is sponsoring an upcoming seminar about childhood trauma and violence.
Binghamton University Associate Professor Mary Muscari will speak about "Not My Kid: 21 Steps to Violence Prevention in Children & Emerging Adults with Special Health Care Needs" from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 16, in the Okun Theater at SUNY Delhi. There will be a shuttle bus from the parking lot to the theater, a media release said.
The event is for any provider, family member or care giver and is geared toward children and emerging adults with special health care needs as victims and perpetrators of violence, the release said. Topics covered will include effects of violence and violence exposure, special needs of victims with disabilities and special needs of children/youths with disabilities who commit delinquent acts and more.
"I have a social services background and am interested in what affects trauma can do to a child," Public Health Program Coordinator Stacey Green said, as to the reason why she coordinated the talk. "Mary Muscari is well known in her field. It will be a benefit to anybody who attends."
Muscari is the director of Forensic Health Program and is the coordinator of Family Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing Program at Binghamton University and has written or coauthored 20 books including "Not My Kid: 21 Steps to Raising a Non-Violent Kid." Participants will receive a copy of the book and other gifts, Green said.
She said Muscari is known for her experience with a lot of kids, how she talks to them, how she studies their behavior and how she conducts forensic interviews with them. She said Muscari is conducting the seminar free of charge because "she wants to educate the community."
The talk is being sponsored by the Public Health's Children & Youth with Special Health Care Needs Program, a program not too many parents know about, Green said. The program helps parents who do not qualify for Medicaid to pay for medical equipment, including orthopedics, for their children. "It's an underutilized program," she said.
Registration for the event is required so enough materials will be on hand, she said. For questions or to register, call Green at 607-832-5200 or email Stacey.Green@co.delaware.ny.us. She asks if people are not feeling well, to stay home on the day of the event.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.