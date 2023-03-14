The Delhi St. Patrick's Day parade will return Saturday, March 18.
Also returning is the Schenectady Pipe Band, Glenn Nealis, parade committee member said. Following the parade, the band will perform at O'Neill's Shire Pub.
Leading the parade will be Grand Marshal Rich Morley, who found out he was chosen while vacationing in Florida. "I was visiting family," he said when Nealis called him to tell him the news. "I was quite honored. I've never been a grand marshal before."
Nealis said Morley was chosen because he "has been very active in the Delhi community for a long time. He is active in the Delaware River Masonic Lodge and does a lot of work to raise money for Habitat for Humanity" and local youth sports.
Morley, who is also a Shriner and member of the Knights Templar, said he will march in his full dress with gold regalia, and other Shrine members and Masons will also march in the parade. He said the Masons usually participate in the parade.
Nealis said by last count 12 businesses have signed up to have a float in the parade and there are about 10 community organization floats. He said six fire departments have signed up to be in the parade, which is fewer than previous years, but more may come the day of the parade to participate.
"We will accept people right up to the last minute," Nealis said. "We have 30 to 35 entrants signed up and we usually end up with 50."
The parade will begin at noon and will start at SUNY Delhi's main entrance on Main Street, march up Main Street, and will end at Bridge Street. Daily Star Editor Robert Cairns will be the parade's announcer again this year.
Nealis, Cairns and Ed O'Neill, owner of O'Neill's Shire Pub in Delhi, started the parade after enjoying a pint in the restaurant and discussing their Celtic heritage, a previous Daily Star article said.
"We wanted to offer a fun day to people," Nealis said. "After a long winter, St. Patrick's Day is a chance to get out of the house and do something fun."
He said the parade puts "everybody in a good mood. It lifts everyone's spirits. Ideally we'd like a sunny day in the 50s, as a 50-degree day in March feels like an 80-degree day in July. But we will take what we get."
Nealis said the committee will meet Thursday to create the parade lineup and oversee the final details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.