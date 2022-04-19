Delhi students offer village ideas on eco-friendly planning

Students in the sustainability course at SUNY Delhi presented ways the village of Delhi could enhance its energy efficiency and recreation to the village board Monday night, April 18.
Morgan Condon of Walton, Delaney Brown of Downsville, and Zoë Meyer of Bainbridge said they are all sustainability majors. Jenna Martin, from Long Island, said she is a building construction management major. All four are students in Lisa Tessier’s Sustainability 300 class. As part of their final project, students had to research ways Delhi could be more sustainable and present their findings to the board.
Condon outlined two plans, a solar canopy in the Price Chopper parking lot and a kayak rental program. Condon said he chose the solar canopy based on the survey the students did at the beginning of the semester and "78% of the people voted for solar as the preferred renewable power source." He said the solar canopy would keep cars and the pavement cooler in the summer while producing energy that the building could use.
Condon's second proposal was for a kayak rental. He said people would rent the kayaks at Fitch's bridge and use them to travel along the Delaware River to Hoyt Park in the village of Delhi. The village would have to have an employee transport the kayaks back to Fitch's bridge. He said if the village charged $20 per kayak, and rented out 12 kayaks per day for 120 days, it would make $28,800. He said the startup costs would be about $20,000.
Brown's proposals were to build a sustainable kiosk and a native plants and pollinator pathways. The sustainable kiosk would promote local business that use sustainable practices. It would have solar panels on it so it would light up after dark and a bench for people to sit on. Brown said a pollinator pathway is a “Public and private pesticide-free corridors of native plants that provide nutrition and habitat for pollinating insects and birds. Even the smallest green spaces, like flower boxes and curb strips, can be part of a pathway.” She proposed encouraging homeowners and the village to plant native plants and flowers between the sidewalk and street.
Meyer's proposals were to improve hiking and biking trails and extend them to Page Avenue and to place more trash cans, and place recycle bins and compost bins along Main Street.
"This will help keep Delhi cleaner," she said. "They can dump their trash in the bins instead of the side of the road."
Martin proposed building improved crosswalks near the Courthouse Square and extending the sidewalks along streets for pedestrians. She proposed changing the sidewalk material from concrete to pavers, and said changing to pavers would help with storm water runoff.
Delhi Mayor Sridhar Samudrala and the village board thanked the students for their ideas and looked forward to the final project. The students will lead a sustainability walk through the village at 11 a.m. on April 30. It will start at Hoyt Park on Kingston Street, next to the municipal parking lot.
