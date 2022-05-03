The buildings in the village of Delhi offer a variety of architectural styles for students at SUNY Delhi to study, and for the eighth year students will lead residents on a history walk through the village Saturday, May 7.
“Delhi has such a cross section of American architecture from the 1800s,” Professor Lisa Tessier said. “Students get to see examples of the architecture and sharpen their vocabulary skills.”
Students in Tessier’s History of Western and World Architecture II class research four or five buildings each semester in the village and present their research to the public in a walk the first Saturday in May. She said this year’s 15 students are all architectural majors at the college. The tour will start at the old county sheriff’s office and jail on the Courthouse Square on Main Street at 11 a.m.
She said she was impressed “by the level of interest” one of her students took in researching the old jail building. The student wanted to get a better look at the roof line and finials and asked the county for permission to fly his drone above and around the building to take photos, she said. Also during their research, students learned there had been a couple of jail breaks, she said.
In addition to the sheriff’s office/old jail, students researched the old Stilson and Sons Jewelers at 89 Main Street, which is now Delaware Business Systems, the old Farrington House at 39 Elm Street, which is now Decker Advertising, and the old Bell house at 35 Main St.
“I really liked learning about Mr. Bell and the Bell house,” she said. “His personal history was fascinating. He went to California during the Gold Rush and came back to Delhi to settle.”
She said students usually visit the Delaware County Historical Association to do their research, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented that again this year. Instead, DCHA archivist Ray LaFever gathered all the information the association has on the four buildings, scanned it and emailed it to the students. In her classroom, students have access to historical maps of the village and books including John Raitt’s “Ruts in the Road” collection and W.W. Munsell’s “History of Delaware County.”
She also receives help from Delhi Village and County Historian Gabrielle Pierce.
“We sit down and discuss which houses would be easy to research,” she said. Since she started teaching the class, students have researched about 40 buildings standing and torn down in the village, she said. One year, students presented information about the hotels in the village that are no longer standing. Some buildings have been presented more than once, including the Farrington House, however, this year people will be able to enter the house. “Kim Shepard is unlocking the door so we can go in,” she said.
There are other buildings Tessier wants to research, but there is not much information about them in the archives, including one on Main Street with a portico near the Bell house, and a couple on High, Elm and Orchard streets.
In addition to researching the buildings, students design brochures about each building on the tour and will talk about their findings during the tour. A donor who wants to remain anonymous donated a color printer and a microphone to the students, she said. As long as it’s not raining Saturday, students will be able to be heard over the traffic noise along Main Street.
Kids are also invited to come on the tour, she said. Kids will receive bingo cards at the beginning of the tour and there will be prizes at the end of the tour. Adults will receive a survey about the tour and the presentation, and can suggest homes to research in the future.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
