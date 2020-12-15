The Village of Delhi announced Tuesday, Dec. 15, a yearlong series of events in celebration of its upcoming bicentennial.
The village will kick off its 200th year Saturday, Jan. 2, with “Ring in Delhi Village’s Bicentennial,” which will feature a short program hosted by Bob Cairns at 2 p.m., followed by a simultaneous bell-ringing by local churches and schools at 2:30. Participants are invited to bring their own bells to join the socially distanced event.
“Unfortunately COVID has curtailed some of our plans,” Delhi Mayor Rich Maxey said. “But we’re all looking forward to celebrating this big anniversary in 2021.”
Crossroads Cafe will serve cookies and hot chocolate in souvenir bicentennial mugs with a logo designed by Julian Peploe, graphic designer and co-owner of Stone and Sawyer. The afternoon will conclude with a history-themed scavenger hunt with old-fashioned candy treat bags as prizes and a fireworks display from the SUNY Delhi campus at 5:30 p.m., according to Barb Jones, village trustee and chair of the bicentennial committee.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9.
“Everything is tentative, but we’re excited for our kickoff,” Jones said. “We’ve all been working on this for quite some time.”
The committee, which also includes Linda Champlin, Suzi Ghersi, Dave Kopecek, Larry Mannolini and Samantha Misa, is planning for additional bicentennial activities throughout the year, including an “old-time Valentine” event hosted in conjunction with the Delhi Historical Society in February.
Plans for summer and fall include walking tours of the village and the Woodlawn Cemetery, Jones said. Local residents are invited to envision the future of the village at a “Delhi Dreaming” workshop at the end of the year.
“Ideally, this is a celebration of community,” Jones said.
The bicentennial events are funded through a Delaware County Tourism Promotion and Development Grant.
For more information or to co-sponsor an event, contact Barb Jones at trustee2@delhitel.net
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star.
