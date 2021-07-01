The village of Delhi will celebrate its bicentennial Friday with the return of the annual Fair on the Square, a parade and fireworks.
“We are all very excited to celebrate summer, the bicentennial and to be able to gather together as a community again,” Barbara Jones, a member of the bicentennial committee said.
After a 2020 hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fair on the Square will return and be held July 2, 16 and 30 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the Courthouse Square.
June Barriger, co-chair of the Fair on the Square committee, said the group started planning this year’s festival in March by contacting the Delaware County Public Health Department to get permission to have the event.
“We found out in late April that we could have the event with many restrictions,” Barriger said. “With the restrictions that were in place, we were thinking that it would be great to have at least one week. The biggest issue is getting the funding to pay for the bands, children’s entertainment and the help with set-up, take down and cleaning tables and chairs during the event.”
Because of those logistics, Barriger said, the committee compromised and will hold the event three Fridays this year. She said the benches won’t be set up so people should bring a lawn chair or blanket if they want to sit to view the performances.
Barriger said the committee was eager to help the village celebrate its bicentennial, “What better week than the first week, being the first event post COVID? All three weeks we are here to celebrate community, being able to come back together and to celebrate our village’s 200th birthday.”
The schedule released by both committees is as follows: a performance by Bubble Circus from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., a presentation of colors by the American Legion at 6 p.m., a performance by the community band from 6 to 6:45 p.m., a parade at 6:30 p.m., welcome by the bicentennial committee and other dignitaries after the parade, a performance by Blues Maneuver from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.
“Everyone is looking forward to hearing the community band after last year’s hiatus, and we are all excited for the parade,” Jones said.
Delhi Fire Chief Tim Murray said the parade was a last-minute addition to the festivities. It will line up at SUNY Delhi and proceed to the square.
“We have a dozen different floats and at least four departments in the parade,” Murray said. “We are hoping to get more.”
Murray said he hopes the parade will continue next year and will be a yearly event after that. In addition to coordinating the parade, the fire department will be on the square selling sausage, peppers and onions, and hot dogs. The bicentennial committee is giving vouchers for 250 free hot dogs that will be available at the bicentennial committee booth.
The bicentennial committee will also sell commemorative T-shirts, posters and mugs. There will also be information about an upcoming Woodland Cemetery tour led by Marianne Greenfield.
The Fair on the Square began in 1973 when then-Mayor Eleanor Volante wanted a way to bring the community back together after flooding occurred in 1972, Barriger said. According to Barriger, in addition to Volante, the first Fair on the Square committee members were Bill Mokay, Rodney Decker, Bill Campbell and Wylla Rabeler, who is still serving on the committee.
More information about the Fair on the Square, including schedules for the July 16 and 30 festivals, can be found on the Delhi’s Annual Fair on the Square Facebook page. More information about upcoming bicentennial events can be found on the Village of Delhi Bicentennial Facebook page.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
