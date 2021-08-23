The Delhi Farmer’s Market COVID-19 vaccination clinic hosted by Delaware County Public Health has been canceled this week, according to a media release from Public Health
Those who have not yet been vaccinated can find clinic sites at:
• https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/
• Pharmacies
• Delaware Valley Hospital, 607-865-2400
• Bassett Healthcare Network offers vaccinations in their provider offices
• Need help finding a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.? Call 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489) https://www.vaccines.gov/
For more information, call Delaware County Public Health at 607-832-5200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.