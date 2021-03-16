Delhi, Walton get new mayors in village races

Hundreds of voters turned out to the polls in 22 villages across Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties Tuesday, March 16, to vote in local races for mayor, village trustees and justices.
Incumbent Walton Mayor Stephen J. Condon lost to former Mayor Edward H. Snow Sr., 159 votes to 192. Lillian Browne received one vote as a write-in candidate. Incumbent trustees Eric Ball and Nathan Jamieson retained their positions with 260 votes and 245 votes, respectively. Eight write-in candidates received 89 total votes.
The village of Delhi’s sole mayoral candidate, newcomer Shridhar “Sam” Samudrala, won with 132 votes, handily overcoming the 17 write-in votes submitted.
Incumbent village trustees Barbara E. Jones and Ian S. Lamont, the latter of whom was appointed partway through the previous term, won reelection with 121 votes and 103 votes, respectively. Challenger Amy Randall received 61 votes.
Incumbent mayors running for unopposed reelection in several villages each won another term. Smyrna Mayor Robert Wright won with 13 votes, Hancock Mayor Carolann C. McGrath received 39 votes, Cherry Valley Mayor Louis Guido won with 135 votes and Otego Mayor Ernest Kroll won with 34 votes.
Hobart Mayor Aaron Kaufman and Milford Mayor Brian Pokorny, also unopposed, were reelected, but vote tallies were not available by print deadline Tuesday. Greene Mayor Phillip Brown ran unopposed but results also were not available by deadline.
No one filed for candidacy in the village of New Berlin’s mayoral race. Results were not available by deadline.
Two spots on the Sidney Village Board were filled by incumbent Victor Tartaglia, who was reelected with 118 votes, and newcomer Patricia Cristelli with 102 votes.
Five write-in candidates were submitted, including Sidney Chamber of Commerce President Teresa Schunk, who received 83 votes.
Incumbent Unadilla Village Trustee Ronald Mott was reelected to fill the board’s sole vacancy with 23 votes. Votes were submitted for nine other write-in candidates, including former President Donald Trump, to fill the second vacancy. Newcomer Christopher Price won as a write-in candidate with 21 votes.
No one filed for candidacy in the trustee races for the villages of Stamford and Richfield Springs.
Catherine Barber Graves won as a Stamford write-in candidate with 24 votes, and Richfield Springs’ results were not available by deadline.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.