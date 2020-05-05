Organizers of Delhi’s annual Fair on the Square, held each weekend in July at the courthouse square, announced that this year’s fair is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fair on the Square will resume July 2, 2021, according to organizers.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Delaware County. The countywide total remains at 61, plus 12 additional cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence.
Three county residents are hospitalized, four are deceased, five are isolating at home and 49 have recovered, according to a media release. Twenty-one residents are under mandatory quarantine and none under precautionary quarantine.
The county has conducted 881 tests to date, 796 of which yielded negative results and six of which have results pending.
Chenango County reported one new COVID-19 case Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 100. Of those, four are hospitalized, four are deceased and 75 have recovered. Three individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 39 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has conducted 931 tests to date, according to a media release.
No new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Otsego County since Thursday. The countywide total remains at 62. Of those, four are deceased and 46 have recovered, according to the county website.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since Friday, when one new case was announced. According to most recently available data, the countywide total is 40, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
