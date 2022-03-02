The Soldiers Monument on the Courthouse Square in Delhi will be repaired after the Delaware County Board of Supervisors allotted $500,000 in federal pandemic relief funds to the project during its Feb. 23 meeting.
Delhi Town Historian Mariann Greenfield said she was "thrilled to see this important piece of history restored. It is integral to Delaware County. It's dedicated to the veterans and soldiers who died in the Civil War."
Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield, who is also the chair of the American Rescue Plan Act Committee tasked with using the federal funds, said Delaware County Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Pete Montgomery brought the monument project and a couple of other projects before the committee for review. Marshfield said the committee felt the other projects could be completed using money in the county budget, but agreed the monument needed repairing.
Marshfield said the monument has needed attention for "15 to 20 years." He said the monument has started to lean a little bit and needs to be straightened. The $500,000 price was an estimate, he said.
Montgomery said the county started looking at repairing the monument 20 years ago, but a grant the county applied for was not approved so the repairs couldn't be made. He said the department will hire a professional firm to conduct a study to see what needs to be done to the monument. He said he is hopeful that the $500,000 estimate is enough to fund the repairs, however, "with the cost of construction materials with COVID, it's hard to tell."
The monument was dedicated in 1906 to the memory of Civil War soldiers, Greenfield said. A history of the monument was provided by the Delaware County Historical Association.
The idea of a monument to honor the soldiers who died during the Civil War came about during the war. Not much was done until 1896 when Colonel Robert P. Cormack, commander of the England Post of the Grand Army of the Republic, presented the matter of a Civil War monument before his comrades, the historical association said.
A committee was formed, and letters went out to other veteran organizations in the county. This resulted in $803.63 in money and pledges raised — far short of the cost of a suitable monument. About half of the cost was raised by pledges or donations, the rest would be collected by general tax of the county. Cormack died in 1903, before he could see the 49-foot tall monument erected and dedicated.
According to an article in the Saturday, Sept. 22, 1906, Delaware Republican, Cormack's daughter, Lillian Cormack Gordon, had the honor of pulling the rope attached to the shroud and uncovering the monument at the dedication ceremony Sept. 18, 1906. Also in attendance were more than 300 veterans of the Civil and Spanish American wars, along with Lt. Gov. M. Linn Bruce of Andes and Gov. Frank Wayland Higgins.
While the monument is dedicated to the memory of Civil War soldiers, dates on the monument — 1776, 1814-1845, 1861-1865 and 1898 — honor other veterans. The monument also lists the battles the Delaware County 144th Regiment fought in — Gettysburg, Antietam, Fredericksburg, Petersburg, Fort Sumter and Honey Hill.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
