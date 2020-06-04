Daniel Buttermann and Corey Mosher, the two candidates vying in the June 23 primary to become the Democratic Party’s nominee for New York state’s 121st District Assembly seat, will meet in an online debate from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. The Assembly seat is currently held by Republican John Salka, who will be on the ballot in November.
The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area and the League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area will co-sponsor the online debate, which will take place using the Zoom platform, according to a media release.
“An engaged and informed citizenry is more important than ever, given the challenges ahead. In light of this, our local leagues are committed to providing the public with opportunities to meet candidates, ask questions and cast informed votes on election day,” Julie Sorensen, co-president of the LWV of the Cooperstown Area, said in the release.
The forum that will be conducted using standard debate formats. It will include opportunities for candidates to make introductory statements and to answer questions emailed from those viewing the online Zoom debate. As many as 500 viewers can connect to the debate using a Zoom link that will be provided on the Cooperstown and Oneonta League of Women Voters Facebook pages, as well as at www.lwvoneonta.org
“Organizing this virtual debate is a new and exciting opportunity for the League,” Liane Hirabayashi, co-president of the LWV of the Cooperstown Area, said in the release. “Those who have attended our in-person debates will recognize a familiar format, which we can now extend to many more viewers than we could accommodate in a physical space. And we’re very pleased that the two candidates have been eager to join us on this venture.”
Buttermann, from Oneonta, is a member of the Oneonta School Board of Education, has served as a member of the Community Action Partnership and is co-founder and executive producer for TEDxOneonta. An insurance claims specialist, he graduated from the University of Arizona and received an MBA from Southern Methodist University.
Mosher, from Hamilton, is a fourth-generation family farmer and a partner at Mosher Farms. He has served on the boards of Madison County Cooperative Extension and the New York State Vegetable Growers’ Association.
Robert Cairns, managing editor of The Daily Star, will represent the media at the online debate and will ask questions of the candidates directly.
The 121st Assembly District includes the majority of towns in Otsego County, including the city of Oneonta and the villages of Richfield Springs and Cooperstown. The district includes all of Madison County and the southern portion of Oneida County.
Everyone attending the debate will be able to see and hear the statements, questions and responses, but only the candidates, media representative and the moderator will be seen and heard on the screen. Members of the public may submit questions for candidates before or during the debate by emailing lwvcoop@gmail.com. Senders must include their names, where they live and which candidate(s) the question is for. Questions will be reviewed and vetted by the League before being posed by the debate moderator.
Steve Londner, Steering Committee member of the LWV of the Oneonta Area, said “Educating the public about the issues in the campaign and stimulating public interest and participation in the election is crucial to our mission. Although the dynamic will be a bit different without an audience, this format will still allow voters to learn the candidates’ positions on the pressing issues that face New York State and inform our decision on election day.”
Visit the League’s online voters’ guide, VOTE411.org, to learn about races, compare candidates and develop a personal ballot. The League of Women Voters has also instituted a hotline for voters in the 2020 elections, the release said. Text VoteNY to 474747 to receive up-to-date notices on changes in the elections. For more information on the debate, contact Londner at 607-267-8809 or lwvcoop@gmail.com.
