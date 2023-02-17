A Democrat has announced her candidacy for the Third Ward seat on the city of Oneonta's Common Council.
Shannon McHugh made the announcement in a Feb. 17 media release. McHugh and her family live on Pine Street. She holds dual bachelor degrees from SUNY Oneonta in sociology and African and Latino studies, and a master's degree in clinical social work from Fordham University, the release said.
McHugh moved to Oneonta 20 years ago and "quickly recognized the beauty and opportunity the city had to offer," the release said. She opened Lil’ Ladybug Daycare and operated it for 15 years before transitioning into therapeutic services. She is currently a therapist with specialization in supporting those of BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and neurodivergent communities.
She has served for eight years on the city's Community Relations and Human Rights Commission, acting as the chair for the past four years. She also served on the Police Review Board in 2020.
McHugh said she is "particularly interested in working to continue the strong relationship between the Oneonta City government, the Oneonta Police Department, and the community, including their resolve to assist in the implementation of the police review board recommendations, as well as their collaboration with local groups to assist in supporting and assisting unhoused populations, improving affordable housing, decreasing food insecurity, and increasing access to mental health services," the release said.
The seat is currently held by David Rissberger, also a Democrat.
