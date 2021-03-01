Emily Popek announced Sunday, Feb. 28, that she will run for a seat on the Otsego County Board of Representatives as a Democrat.
A town of Milford resident, Popek will run in District 5, which is composed of the towns of Hartwick, Milford and New Lisbon. She is a former assistant editor of The Daily Star.
That seat is held by Meg Kennedy, a Conservative who caucuses with the board's Republican majority. Kennedy defeated Ed Lentz for the position in 2015 and has run without opposition in two elections since then. She was elected as vice chair of the board in 2020 and re-elected to that post in January. Kennedy has not yet announced her intentions for 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.