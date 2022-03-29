Democratic Hochul challenger Suozzi slams Bills stadium deal

ALBANY — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Suozzi is waging a blitz aimed at convincing New Yorkers they'll get soaked by Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan for an $850 million government subsidy for a new Buffalo Bills stadium.
Suozzi and other critics of the package agreed to by the Buffalo Bills' billionaire owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, contend the true cost of the public subsidy is destined to top $1 billion.
"While New Yorkers face a crime crisis and an affordability crisis, Gov. Kathy Hochul has demonstrated her priority was to give over $1 billion to her billionaire donor," said Suozzi, a U.S. Representative from Long Island who is competing with Hochul for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.
Suozzi also noted the governor's husband, William Hochul, is chief counsel for Delaware North, the company that has overseen concessions for the existing Bills stadium in Orchard Park since 1992. Delaware North provides food for 66 concession outlets at the stadium, and manages 19 retail outlets, including a year-round team store, according to the company.
Hochul spokeswoman Hazel Crampton-Hays responded: “Governor Hochul is committed to the strictest ethical standards and restoring trust in government. Delaware North is not a party to the negotiations and any future decisions about vendors at the new stadium would be made by the Bills alone.”
Hochul joined Delaware North after a 30-year career as a federal prosecutor, culminating with his appointment in 2009 by then-President Barack Obama to U.S. Attorney for Western New York.
The Hochul administration signaled the concession contracts for the new stadium would go out to bid. Delaware North's contract at the existing stadium is due to expire soon.
Suozzi said the Pegulas, who made their fortune in natural gas hydrofracking, should put up the money for the stadium, not taxpayers.
The stadium subsidy is expected to be included in budget bills the Legislature is expected to take up later this week. Lawmakers are expected to vote on a spending plan for the fiscal year beginning Friday this week, though there were signs that negotiations could head into the weekend.
The Hochul administration maintains the subsidy for a Bills stadium is needed to keep the team from leaving New York. The state's share of the subsidy, according to the plan outlined by Hochul, would come to $600 million.
"We need information — a lot more information," said state Sen. Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan. "I think it is crucial."
The senator noted that estimates of the true taxpayer cost for the stadium package run as high as $1.13 billion when maintenance and other charges are factored into the equation.
As to the historic tendency of state officials to keep details of economic development incentive packages under wraps, Krueger said, "We really do believe that transparency is crucial so that the public knows what the deals are before they get made."
She also called for public disclosure of the projected profits that would flow to the team's owners over the next 30 years.
An Empire State Development Corp. official, Kristin Devoe, monitored a Zoom dialogue featuring Krueger, Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, and sports economics experts who took turns raising questions about the stadium deal.
CNHI asked Devoe to provide her agency's response to the criticisms. "I will get back," she said on Zoom. However, Devoe furnished no responses.
Among lawmakers enthusiastically supporting the Bills stadium deal is Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls.
"A sports team in a community creates spinoff employment and revenue," Morinello said. "Should the team be denied assistance from the state and leave the area, it would be a setback for the entire community."
Morinello said he also expects a new stadium would be used as a venue for many other events beyond professional football games.
Dennis Coates, former president of the North American Association of Sports Economists, said lawmakers need a full explanation of all the financial underpinnings of the deal before they are asked to vote on the package.
Coates said teams that have benefited from such subsidies often end up collecting revenue from ancillary events such as concerts.
"It's as if the state doesn't get to determine who will have a concert or some other event inside the stadium," he said. "And once that event occurs, any revenues go in fact to the Buffalo Bills, not to state coffers despite the fact the state is presumably the owner of the stadium. Those are the kinds of details that are really important to have before you make a decision."
