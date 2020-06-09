Democrats vie in debate for chance to run vs. Assemblyman Salka, R-Brookfield

Denielle Ziemba | The Daily Star Liane Hirabyashi, top left, moderates a debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area and the League of Women Voters of the Oneonta Area, on Tuesday, June 9. The debate, held via Zoom, was between 121st Assembly District Democratic candidates Corey Mosher, middle left, and Dan Buttermann, bottom. Daily Star Managing Editor Robert Cairns waits to ask a question in this screenshot.