Democratic committee chairs from across the current 19th Congressional District met on June 9 and chose Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan as the Democratic Party nominee to run in the Aug. 23 special election to fill the remainder of Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado’s term in Congress, which ends on Dec. 31.
The announcement was made in a media release from the Ulster County Democratic Committee.
Under election law and party rules, the task of selecting the nominee in a special election is delegated to the county chairs. The current 19th district includes all of Columbia, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Sullivan and Ulster counties, and parts of Dutchess, Montgomery, Rensselaer and Schoharie counties.
“We’ve got plenty of career politicians in Washington; what we need more of are leaders who’ve actually laid it on the line for our country — served in combat, built a business, united people during tough times,” Ryan said in the release. “Today, I’m proud to be nominated to run in the special election to fill the remainder of Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado’s term.
“Upstate New Yorkers are tough, but we’ve had a hell of a few years. While recovering from the pandemic, we’ve seen gas and grocery prices rise, wages remain stagnant, and a coordinated attack on women’s reproductive rights,” he said. “I’m running for Congress to bring the type of common-sense solutions needed to move our country forward.”
“Pat Ryan is an incredible leader who always puts his country and community before politics. From serving in Iraq to leading Ulster County during the pandemic, Pat knows that delivering results is what truly matters. I’m honored to support him in the special election,” Delgado said.
“With our democracy and basic rights facing unprecedented threats, we need leaders who will put their communities over partisan politics. Time and again, Pat Ryan has shown us that he is that type of leader. From his time at West Point, to serving our country in Iraq, and leading Ulster County through the pandemic, Pat is someone who understands that results matter. I’m honored to support his special election to Congress,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul.
“Pat Ryan is a dedicated public servant who has served his country and his community,” Otsego County Democratic Chair Caitlin Ogden said. “As Ulster County Executive, he has made smart investments that have improved services while saving taxpayer dollars. He will do an excellent job building upon the work of Antonio Delgado. Our communities will be fortunate to have him representing us in Congress.”
Ryan is a West Point graduate who served two combat tours in Iraq as an Army intelligence officer. He was first elected as Ulster County executive in April 2019.
Ryan will face Republican Marc Molinaro, Dutchess County Executive, in the special election. When new congressional district maps take effect on Jan. 1, Ryan will run in the new 18th Congressional District, which overlaps with the current 19th District and includes part of Ulster and Dutchess Counties, and all of Orange County, the release said. Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie counties will remain in the 19th District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.