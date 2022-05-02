Dems help Hochul axe Benjamin from ballot

ALBANY — Powerful New York Democrats, led by Gov. Kathy Hochul, overcame division within their own ranks and solid opposition from Republicans to ram through legislation that politically divorces the governor from her former lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, by taking him off the June 28 primary ballot.
The special legislation was hurried through the Legislature to spare Hochul from being on the ballot with Benjamin, who was arraigned in federal court April 12 on multiple felony charges stemming from an alleged campaign corruption scheme while he was a state senator.
Hochul had selected Benjamin, a state senator from Harlem, last September after what the New York Times reported was a flawed vetting process that resulted in Benjamin being next in line to run the state at a time when he was facing a probe by federal prosecutors. When Hochul tapped Benjamin for the job, it was anticipated that state Attorney General Letitia James, whose base includes African American neighborhoods in New York City, would also be a candidate for governor.
Hochul said Monday she expects to pick another lieutenant governor this week. She also thanked lawmakers for moving the legislation that resolved the predicament created when Benjamin remained on the ballot though he had resigned after being arrested.
One of Hochul's Democratic rivals, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island, attacked the governor before lawmakers voted to change Election Law so Benjamin can remove himself from the ballot. "She is gaming the system to try to clean up her mess."
A committee of seven Democrats, including state Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs, will now select the party's anointed candidate for lieutenant governor to go on the ballot. Two other Democrats, will also be on the ballot.
They are Diana Reyna, the former deputy borough president for Brooklyn and now Suozzi's running mate, and Ana Maria Archila, founder of the immigrant advocacy group Make the Road and the running mate of Jumaane Williams, the New York City public advocate, also seeking the Democratic line for governor.
Williams and Archila are slated to roll out an anti-corruption agenda Wednesday. They were also critical of the legislation aimed at resolving Hochul's political bind with Benjamin.
Referencing the fact that Reyna and Archila have Hispanic family backgrounds and got on the ballot under the rules that had applied to all, Suozzi said: "Kathy Hochul’s desperate act at the 11th hour is a slap in the face to the Latino community."
Noting he supports the concept of allowing a candidate to get off the ballot due to having been arrested, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls said he decided to vote against the measure. "It amounts to changing the rule in the middle of the game," he said.
State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, used a different metaphor. "This bill stinks to high heaven," he said.
Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Otsego County, said changing the election law just weeks before the primary reflects "how the one-party rule we have in Albany means that the majority can make their own rules for their own political gain."
But Oberacker said he believes the approach Democrats are taking to deal with the Benjamin scandal is just one of several developments that are now giving momentum to GOP candidates. "There is an electricity in the air that we haven't felt for a while," he observed.
Assemblyman John Salka, R-Madison County, also voted against changing the election rules. "Because the Democrats found themselves in a situation that is not politically expedient, they want to change the rules," Salka said. "It's outrageous."
Advocates for the change said the election law restrictions for getting candidates off the ballot have been a problem for years. "If there is a candidate who has been indicted on corruption charges, who has resigned from the office they are running for because of that indictment, and who wants to be removed from the ballot, I don't believe our laws should require that candidate to remain on the ballot," said state Sen Liz Krueger, D-Manhattan, said.
Benjamin, commenting on his case for the first time since he resigned, said in a video he tweeted: “I will sign the necessary paperwork to remove myself from the ballot. I am innocent of these unsubstantiated charges. However, I would be unable to serve under these circumstances."
Hochul's new pick for lieutenant governor is expected to be made public Tuesday. The governor had asked legislative Democrats to change the law making it difficult to scrub Benjamin from the ballot.
Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, castigated the effort. “Anyone else find it frightening that the governor — the most powerful person in NY — is changing the rules of the election they are running in mid-game to help them look better in said election?” he tweeted.
The measure passed the Senate, 33-29. In the Assembly, the vote was 82-57.
