The New York City Department of Environmental Protection announced during an emergency meeting of the Catskill Watershed Corporation Friday, April 22, that it was reversing its decision to limit the amount of septage accepted at city-run wastewater treatment plants.
In February, John Vickers, director of DEP Source Water Operations, sent a letter to Catskill Watershed Corporation Executive Director Jason Merwin, saying the DEP was reducing the amount of septage to 26,000 gallons per week, which was down from the 71,000 gallons per week DEP was accepting at the time.
That led to the governments of Delaware and Greene counties to pass resolutions this month to serve notice on New York City that it was not adhering to the Memorandum of Agreement — a document that governs facets of the city's relationship with municipalities in its watershed.
"Additional stakeholders who became engaged included The Coalition of Watershed Towns, multiple environmental stakeholders, NYSDEC, the Watershed Inspector General, as well as state elected officials," Merwin said. "The engagement from the different individuals from the small business owners, septic haulers, elected officials, all the way to state officials all played a role in a positive collaborative effort to solve the problem."
The Memorandum of Agreement, passed in 1997, states that the DEP will accept for disposal at its wastewater treatment plants in the West of Hudson Watershed at no charge, septic waste generated from the Septic System Rehabilitations and Replacements Program. Those plants are in Grand Gorge, Margaretville, Pine Hill and Tannersville.
DEP Deputy Director Paul Rush said the city was trying to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and one way to do that was to reduce the amount of sludge transported to the city's landfills from the wastewater treatment plants. He said one of the ideas the city had was to consolidate the sludge to the Margaretville treatment plant because there are greenhouses there that help speed up the decomposition process before the sludge is turned into compost. However, the greenhouses at the Margaretville plant couldn't hold all of the sludge produced at the four treatment plants, so the DEP decided to reduce the amount of septage that could be accepted at the treatment plants, he said.
Rush said, "We looked at the MOA and felt we were in compliance."
However, there was a side agreement made in one of the Filtration Avoidance Determinations with the Environmental Protection Agency that said the city would allow septage haulers to bring in any septage pumped out of septic tanks in the watershed.
"We didn't look at that agreement where we agreed to take more," Rush said. "When we came up with the numbers, we didn't realize it was put in a side agreement. We made an agreement with the watershed and we intend to keep it. Quite frankly, it's embarrassing."
Rush sent a letter to Merwin on Wednesday, April 20, to say the DEP was going to resume accepting more septage at its treatment plants. In the letter, it said Grand Gorge and Margaretville would accept 22,500 gallons per week, Pine Hill would collect 12,500 gallons and Tannersville would accept 13,500 gallons. Rush also attached a schedule of deliveries for local septage haulers.
Fifty people attended the meeting, either in person or via Zoom, including the local haulers, to discuss the issue. A meeting between the haulers and the DEP was scheduled for May 1.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
