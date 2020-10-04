The New York City Department of Environmental Protection on Sunday, Oct. 4, announced that it will temporarily reduce its downstream releases from Cannonsville Reservoir for three days this week. The planned changes in flow are necessary for DEP repair a leaking pipe at the West Delaware Release Chamber, and for the U.S. Geological Survey to calibrate its gage immediately downstream of the reservoir, DEP said in a media release.
The downstream release from Cannonsville Reservoir in Delaware County is usually at 150 cubic feet per second (97 million gallons per day). The following changes will occur this week.
• On Monday, Oct. 5, DEP will reduce the downstream flow to 40 cubic feet per second for several hours in the morning while USGS takes readings to calibrate its gage in Stilesville. The release is expected to increase to 150 cfs by noontime.
• On Tuesday, Oct. 6, DEP will ramp down the release to zero flow by 5 a.m. The shutdown is necessary for DEP to safely repair a leak on one of the release pipes in the West Delaware Release Chamber, which releases water from the reservoir into the West Branch Delaware River. The shutdown is expected to last the majority of the day. During the shutdown, DEP will also work with USGS to remove debris from around its gage. DEP will ramp back up to 150 cfs when the repair is complete.
• On Wednesday, Oct. 7, DEP will again reduce the downstream flow to 40 cfs in the morning while USGS takes additional readings to calibrate its gage in Stilesville. DEP will then ramp back up to 150 cfs.
The timing of the work was planned in coordination with thestate Department of Environmental Conservation, the release said. It was scheduled to coincide with cooler temperatures and recent rains. DEP has shared information about the work with the Delaware River Basin Commission, the four basin states, and other downstream stakeholders.
