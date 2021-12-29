Departing town supervisor leaves legacy of growth

After 14 years as Oneonta Town Supervisor, Robert Wood will leave his post leading the town of Oneonta on Dec. 31.
Wood was elected as town supervisor in 2007 after Duncan Davie, who was supervisor for 18 years, retired and didn't seek re-election. He said he ran against Davie in 1997 and lost, so when he heard Davie was retiring, he ran for the position and won.
That wasn't the first time Wood, a Democrat, held political office. In 1991 while living in the city of Oneonta, he was elected to the Common Council. He was also a member of the city's zoning board prior to his election to the council seat.
"The only reason I left was because I moved out of the city," Wood said. "Our family was getting bigger and we found a house in the town."
While Wood and his family lived in the town of Oneonta, he had a business, Woody's Market, on Spruce Street in the city of Oneonta for 18 years. He sold the business, which is now called Hometown Deli.
Before he was a business owner, he was a cabinetmaker. He said he was commissioned in 1980 to build the meeting room table and furniture in Oneonta's City Hall, which is still there.
"It paid for my wedding," Wood said. "After I got married, I decided I needed to get a real job and was a beer salesman and then owned a deli for 18 years." He was supervisor for 14 years and joked "I don't know what my next career will be."
He said being a business owner and a member of the finance committee while on the Common Council helped him run the town.
"The town supervisor has to be the town's chief financial officer and chief executive officer," he said. "You have to be able to balance a budget."
He said he also took a lot of training courses offered by the state. He said he had been complaining about local government when, "a good friend of mine told me, 'don't complain, get involved and try to fix it,' so I ran for office to make a difference in the community."
He said he is encouraged about the future, as there was a young person elected to the town board this year and there are young people in city and county government.
During his tenure as supervisor, the town has seen a lot of growth along Southside and he expects it to continue now that the Southside water district is almost completed. He said the pipes have been laid and the well house will be built in the spring for summer hookup. Prior to this project, every building on Southside has been hooked up to an individual well.
"This will help spur more development in town," Wood said. While he said he doesn't think more big box stores will come to Southside because of the changing retail climate, he thinks more restaurants and niche stores will develop along the corridor.
In addition to the development along Southside and the new water district, Wood said his other accomplishments while in office were getting the new highway garage built and putting together a solid capital plan for vehicle replacements. He praised the staff at the town hall and the highway superintendent for all of the work they do for the town.
A project Wood started and his successor, Randy Mowers, a Republican, will have to finish is to contract with the city to extend the water and sewer lines out to Fox Care Center, Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q and Town Square Plaza. He said he has spent several hours getting Mowers up to speed with town business and wished him success as town supervisor.
Wood, 67, said he looks forward to traveling with his wife, Carol, who is retiring from her second grade teaching job at Valleyview Elementary School in June and spending more time with his four grandchildren.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
