A family tradition and a staple in the community of Deposit, The annual Lumberjack Festival is a yearly event that occurs on the third weekend in July and this year on July 15 will be it’s 74th festival, said Luke Tucker, organizer of the event.
Organized by a group of eight, planning for the festival started in January and meetings occurred every month. “We’re going to have lots of local vendors, a beer tent with nine different craft beers and ciders from Awestruck, as well as local food such as clams and shrimp,” Tucker said. Alumni from all over come to visit the event and anyone with Deposit roots can be found at the festival, said Tucker.
The festival will have activities such as amusement rides, $10,000 worth of fireworks at night and tactor and pony pulls on Sunday.
There will also be a professional lumberjack circuit competition organized by Bill Lindloff of ProCuts, Tucker said. The competition will feature champions from all around the country such as a national lumberjack champion and a woman from Delhi named Heather Hilson.
“Every year for the last six years there have been women competing in the Jack and Jill competition, but last year was the first year a woman competed in the chainsaw competition,” Tucker said. The lumberjack circuit doesn’t let anyone compete as champions have to pass four different classes as a lumberjack to become certified to compete.
The organization of the event was a struggle this year as insurance prices tripled and the rising prices of inflation made it hard to afford the diesel generators used to power the rides. “We tried to keep the prices as low as possible, because in the end this isn’t a for-profit event. It’s about getting the community together and making an affordable fun time for both adults and children,” Tucker said.
With help from the community, the festival was able to raise $30,000 from donations and sponsors. Volunteers also helped with the physical set up of the event including preparation for the contest and setting up the rides and attractions. “It’s a loved event and it’s a community effort for sure. For the local kids it’s considered their ‘Disneyland’,” Tucker said.
The festival was founded by Tucker’s grandfather Pete Hempstead, a local pharmacist who was beloved by the community, Tucker said. Hempstead passed away recently along with Tucker’s grandmother, just eight hours apart from each other. “We mourned of course, but it was almost beautiful the way they passed away in peace together. We’re going to have a dedication to them at the festival with bagpipes,” Tucker said.
Tucker’s parents ran the festival 20 years ago and Tucker said that it’s a family tradition, and he hopes that one day his kids will run it after him. “It’s a lot of work putting it together, but it’s worth it. Seeing the community get together and people smiling makes everything worth it,” he said.
The Lumberjack Festival will run from Friday, July 15th to Sunday, July 17th in Deposit. Admission and parking is free.
