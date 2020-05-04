A state of emergency for the village of Deposit was lifted Friday after nearly two months.
Village Mayor Bryan Moore declared the state of emergency March 18 in response to the growing spread of coronavirus upstate.
Delaware County announced one new COVID-19 case over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 61, plus 12 additional cases that were transferred to the individuals’ primary counties of residence.
Three county residents are hospitalized, five are isolating at home, four are deceased and 49 have recovered, according to a media release. Twenty-one residents are under mandatory quarantine and none are under precautionary quarantine.
To date, 850 individuals have been tested. Of those, 768 tested negative and eight are awaiting results.
Chenango County reported one new COVID-19 case over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 99. Of those, five are hospitalized, four are deceased and 73 have recovered.
Four individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 43 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release. To date, 881 tests have been conducted.
No new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Otsego County since Thursday. The countywide total remains at 62. Of those, one is hospitalized, four are deceased and 57 have recovered, according to a media release.
Twenty-five people remain in isolation and 240 have been released from quarantine, according to the release.
The county health department reported 1,381 negative test results as of Monday.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since Friday, when one new case was announced. According to most recently available data, the countywide total is 40, plus the additional case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.