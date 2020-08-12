New York State Police arrested a Delaware County man Friday in connection with a domestic dispute and alleged break-in at a Sanford residence.

Matthew B. Haigis, 26, of Deposit, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and first-degree criminal contempt.

Deposit troopers responded Thursday evening to a physical dispute at a residence on North Sanford Road, where a victim reported that Haigis broke into the residence, obstructed the victim’s breathing and broke a cellphone during an altercation, according to Aga Dembinksa, Troop C public information officer. An investigation also revealed that Haigis violated an order of protection.

Haigis was no longer on scene when troopers responded Thursday, but was arrested during a traffic stop on Pine Street in the village of Deposit around 11:05 a.m. Friday, according to Dembinska. He was transported to the Deposit station for processing and transported to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

Tags

Recommended for you