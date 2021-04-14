A pedestrian died of her injuries Tuesday, April 13, after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in the village of Deposit.
Katherine A. Parsons, 78, of Deposit, was crossing Second Street at around 6 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Danny A. Kinzer, 68, of Deposit, who was turning off of Dean Street, according to New York State Police.
Parsons was transported by Eastern Broome EMS to UHS Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, where she later died of her injuries, according to troopers.
The incident, described as an accident, remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.