Chenango County Sheriff’s Office said an Oxford woman was arrested on July 14, accused of cruelty to animals.
According to a media release, Megan L. Mcgowan, 32, was charged with two counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance, after an investigation into an animal complaint.
Deputies said it was found that there was a dog on Mcgowan's property that did not have any food or water and was not being cared for properly. A further investigation led to the discovery of a deceased dog in a shed. The dog had died several months ago from lack of care, according to the release. Mcgowan was issued an appearance ticket. Deputies were assisted by the town of Oxford dog control officer
