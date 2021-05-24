Otsego County sheriff's deputies said an Ohio man was sent to the Otsego County Jail after he was found to possess an unregistered handgun
According to a May 24 media release, Scott D. Travis, 51, Ashland, Ohio, was arrested May 8 after an investigation into a complaint of an erratic operator on Interstate 88 in the town of Oneonta. Deputies said Travis was operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possessed of an unregistered handgun.
Travis was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving on shoulders, failure to use designated lane, following too closely and speeding. He was arraigned and sent to jail on $500 cash bail or $2,500 bond.
