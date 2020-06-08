Otsego County sheriff’s deputies said a Cobleskill man was arrested after leaving two children at Glimmerglass State Park and driving while intoxicated.
According to a media release, Jonathan E. Hatch, 57, was reported to have become intoxicated at the park and attempted to force his two children into a vehicle. The children reportedly refused, and Hatch is accused of leaving them at the park unsupervised and unattended.
Deputies said Hatch left the park to drive home and was stopped on county Route 31 in Springfield. They said he "was found to be intoxicated by the consumption of alcohol."
Hatch was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The children were located and turned over to their mother, the release said.
Hatch was arraigned and released after the issuance of a temporary order of protection.
