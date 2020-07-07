Otsego County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday that a Sidney man was arrested last week in connection with crimes in the town of Butternuts.
According to a media release, deputies were called on June 30 to investigate a complaint of an all-terrain vehicle stolen from the yard of a residence in Butternuts. While patrols were in the area, a second complaint came of an attempted break-in at different residence in Butternuts, where the subject fled the scene on an ATV.
A responding deputy attempted to stop the subject, who was seen driving a stolen ATV south on state Route 51. The driver reportedly did not stop, but drove into a yard and then into a hay field with the deputy in pursuit.
According to the release, the driver then drove to a riverbank, where the deputy continued the chase on foot. The suspect abandoned the ATV and fled the scene on foot.
State Police K-9 and other deputies responded to the location for a search. The subject, Cody Amidon, 19, was later arrested after another complaint of a man walking down state Route 51 in Butternuts.
Amidon was charged with attempted second-degree burglary of a dwelling, fourth-degree grand larceny, criminal mischief, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to obey a police officer. He was arraigned and sent to jail on $500 bail. He is scheduled to return the town of Butternuts Court on July 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.