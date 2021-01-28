Otsego County deputies said a New Paltz man was arrested on a felony charge.
According to a media release, Billy J. Bates, 27, was arrested Jan. 9 pursuant to a warrant and charged with third-degree grand larceny
Deputies said Bates was charged as a result of an investigation into the theft of a vehicle in November 2019 in the town of Pittsfield. They said the investigation showed that Bates stole the vehicle from a business and then fled to Pennsylvania.
Bates was arraigned at Otsego County's Central Arraignment and released, the release said.
