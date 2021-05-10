Otsego County sheriff's deputies said Monday that an inmate in their jail was arrested after violating an order of protection 19 times.
According to a media release, Tadd A. Sherwood, 33, Oneonta, was charged on April 30 with 19 counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
The release said an investigation revealed that, while remanded as an inmate at the correctional facility, Sherwood "continuously contacted the protected party in an order of protection." Sherwood was scheduled for arraignment on May 1. Information on the outcome of that proceeding was not released.
