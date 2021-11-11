Otsego County sheriff's deputies said an Oneonta man was arrested for dealing methamphetamines while he was an inmate in the county jail.
According to a media release, Joseph R. Head, 33, was charged on Nov. 8 with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of dangerous contraband in jail.
Deputies said the arrest followed the investigation of information that an inmate in the jail possessed a quantity of methamphetamines.
According to the release, Head had been released from jail before the investigation was concluded. A warrant for his arrest was issued and he was detained by Oneonta Police, who turned him over to sheriff's deputies. Head is scheduled to appear in Middlefield Town Court,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.