A Johnstown man was arrested and charged with a felony after allegedly stealing a crashing a vehicle.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Dylan Rulison, 21, was charged on Sept. 30 with third-degree grand larceny and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
According to the release, the arrest followed an investigation into a reported stolen vehicle in the town of Worcester. It was found that Rulison had been involved in an accident with the stolen vehicle in Montgomery County and was arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on separate charges.
Deputies said Rulison was found to have stolen the vehicle from a residence in Worcester. After he was released from Montgomery County, he was arrested by Otsego County deputies and was issued appearance tickets. He is scheduled to appear in the town of Worcester Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.