A Bovina man is facing felony and other charges after an investigation into 18 stolen and forged checks totaling nearly $4,000, Delaware County Sheriff's Department announced in a media release Friday, Sept. 25.
On Sept. 4, deputies received a complaint of the theft and forgery of a number of checks from a Bovina home. Further investigation revealed the stolen checks had been forged and presented for payment at the Pindars Corners and Margaretville branch offices of The Delaware National Bank of Delhi between mid-August and Sept. 1. The release said.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, deputies found, arrested and charged 21-year-old Sean R. Gillespie with one felony count of grand larceny in the third degree and 18 misdemeanor counts each of criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree and 18 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the second degree.
Gillespie was arraigned by the on-call justice, via Skype, and following the issuance of an order of protection for the victim, was released on his own recognizance pending his appearance in Delhi Town Court on a later date.
