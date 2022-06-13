Otsego County sheriff's deputies said a Madison County man was arrested and charged after stealing a U-Haul truck in Hartwick.
According to a media release from the sheriff's department, Brandon E. Garlock, of Canastota, was arrested on June 8 on charges of third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Deputies said the arrest followed a joint investigation with Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, deputies were dispatched on May 2 to a U-Haul rental lot in the town of Hartwick for a report of a stolen box truck. "A suspect was later developed and found to reside in Madison County," the release said. Garlock was later found operating the truck, according to the release, and was taken into custody for several charges in Madison County as well as the charges in Otsego County. He was remanded to the Madison County Jail.
