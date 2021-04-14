Otsego County sheriff's deputies said a Middlefield man was arrested after using a table leg as a weapon to assault another person.
According to a Tuesday media release, Timothy J. Moore, 54, was charged on April 10 with second-degree assault, third-degree assault second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.
Deputies said they investigated a report of an assault at a Middlefield residence and found a victim with "what appeared to be a significant injury to his arm." They said their investigation revealed that, during the course of an argument, Moore "repeatedly" struck the victim with a wooden table leg.
According to the release, the victim was evaluated by Cooperstown EMS and taken to Bassett Medical Center for treatment.
Moore was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Middlefield Court.
