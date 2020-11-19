A man charged with endangering the welfare of a child in April was arrested again earlier this month after deputies say he violated an order of protection in that case, Delaware County deputies announced Thursday, Nov. 18.
In April, Jack Burgess, 65, of Davenport, was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, after an investigation by Delaware County Sheriff's office found he made a number of romantic advances toward a girl younger than 16 through text and social media communications. It is also alleged that Burgess hugged and kissed the girl, according to police.
An order of protection prohibiting him from having contact with the girl was issued at that time.
On Sunday, Nov. 8, deputies responded to a report that Burgess had been engaging in on-going communications and the exchange of images the girl, a violation of the order of protection. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, deputies located, arrested and charged Burgess with criminal contempt of court and endangering the welfare of a child, deputies said in a release.
Burgess is scheduled to appear in Davenport Town Court at a later date.
