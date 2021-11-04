Otsego County sheriff's deputies said a West Winfield man was arrested on felony charges after violating an order of protection.
According to a media release, James F. Wallis, 46, was charged on Oct. 20 with first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal mischief, both class E felonies.
Deputies said the arrest followed a domestic dispute in the town of Plainfield. According to the release, the investigation revealed Wallis had violated an order of protection by having contact with the protected party and by damaging property that belonged to the protected party.
Wallis was arraigned at Otsego County Centralized Arraignment and was remanded to jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in the town of Plainfield Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.