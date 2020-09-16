Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting reported Wedneday that two Norwich men were arrested, accused of stealing catalytic converters from eight vehicles at a town of Norwich car dealership.
Paul J. Knuth Jr, 35, and Samuel C. Furlong, 36, were charged with third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree conspiracy.
According to a media release, it is alleged the pair worked together to remove catalytic converters from the vehicles. Once removed, the converters were sold out of the county. The theft resulted in more than $11,000 in damage to the vehicles, the release said.
Both men were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in the town of Norwich Court at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.