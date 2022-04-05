Delaware County sheriff’s deputies said a pedestrian was injured Saturday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on a highway in Delhi.
According to a media release, deputies were dispatched to the area of state Route 10 and Falls Mills Road in Delhi for a report of a man walking in the roadway.
Following the initial call, 911 received a second call stating that a man had been struck by a passing motorist in the vicinity of the same location.
Deputies, as well as members of the Delhi Fire Department and EMS, found a man at the scene with injuries. The man was transported to O’Connor Hospital and later transferred to Bassett Medical Center for further treatment.
Deputies said their investigation determined that Damyan Bonilla, 18, of Chester, was walking north in the southbound lane of Route 10 when he was stuck by a vehicle traveling south.
According to the release, no tickets have been issued to either Bonilla or the operator of the vehicle. The investigation in ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.