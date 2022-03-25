The Delaware County Sheriff's Department is investigating whether voter fraud occurred in the village of Fleischmanns' election March 15.
"We received multiple complaints of alleged voter fraud," Sheriff Craig DuMond said. He said deputies are investigating whether people who registered and voted are residents of the village, either permanently or secondary. He said when people register to vote and sign their name, they are swearing an oath that the information is correct.
To vote in a village election, a person must register at least 10 days before the election, said Paula Schermerhorn, Democratic deputy commissioner at Delaware County Board of Elections. Absentee ballots must be returned to the village clerk by a certain date, she said.
Judith Garrison, Democratic commissioner at Board of Elections, said the county provides voter rolls to the village clerk who must check the rolls to see if someone submitting an absentee ballot is registered to vote. Schermerhorn said there are 280 registered voters in Fleischmanns.
Fleischmanns Village Clerk Diane Rossman said when people gave her an application she made sure it was signed. Rossman said she certified the election results after people contested the election and the Delaware County Board of Elections recanvassed the vote. She said the results were Yesmin Sarabia with 135 votes, Aaron Goldring with 123, Elizabeth Hughes with 54, current village trustee Dan Halpren with 39, and John Hoeko with 25 votes.
"A majority of the in-person votes were for Dan and I," Hughes said. However, when the absentee ballots were opened and read, Sarabia and Goldring were declared the winners. She said Sarabia "hasn't been to a single board meeting," and said Goldring is registered to vote in New Jersey and "is completely unknown to village residents."
Hughes said the village issued about 125 absentee ballots, and she is challenging 75 of the votes as fraudulent. Rossman said she is new to the clerk's position, and didn't know if the amount of newly registered people or the number of absentee ballots was unusual.
"I know Delaware County second homeowners can vote in local elections, however, these people are not owners of property," Hughes said. She said some of the people who requested an absentee ballot listed a hotel room or listed one single-family home that is used as a weekly rental as their address. She said a group of other absentee ballots were picked up by one person.
According to state election law, a “residence” is “that place where a person maintains a fixed, permanent and principal home and to which he, wherever temporarily located, always intends to return.” The law also says, "A person with two residences 'may choose one to which she has legitimate, significant and continuing attachments as her residence for purposes of the Election Law.'"
Lawyer Dan Belzil said he is in the process of filing a petition in state court to challenge the election results based on the residency status of some of the absentee voters.
"A motel is not a permanent residence," he said. "They might have stayed there, but they were guests there. It's not the same as a permanent residence."
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
