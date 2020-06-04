Delaware County deputies reported Thursday that a level two sex offender was arrested after subjecting a child to sexual contact.
According to a media release, deputies arrested Richard J. Bennett, 45, Davenport, on May 29 and charged him with the misdemeanor offenses of third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. The incident involved a female child under the age of 17 and took place during early May, police said.
Deputies and investigators, along with Department of Social Service caseworkers and advocates from the Delaware County Child Advocacy Center conducted a multi-disciplinary investigation into the allegations sexual abuse, the release said.
Following his arrest on Friday, Bennett was served with an order of protection issued by on-call Deposit Court Justice Paul Lantz and was released with an appearance ticket directing him to appear in the town of Davenport Court.
Sheriff Craig DuMond said in the release that Bennett was mandated to lifetime registration as a level two sex offender as a result of a 2006 conviction in Otsego County Court for third degree rape, a crime that also involved a victim under the age of seventeen. Bennett was released from prison in 2011.
