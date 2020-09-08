Deputies: Teens, 'tweens' stole tractor

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond announced Tuesday that six people were arrested in connection with an August burglary in Andes.
According to a media release, deputies responded on Aug. 18 to a seasonal home on Shaver Hollow Road, where the owner reported discovering forced entry into his home and the theft of a garden tractor from a shed on the premises.
While conducting neighborhood interviews, the release said, deputies discovered the stolen tractor, dismantled, outside a neighboring residence. Deputies arrested and charged four youths, ages 11, 12, 13 and 14, with one count of third-degree burglary, one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of fourth-degree grand larceny. A 17-year-old suspect was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Deputies also arrested the grandmother of the youths, Kathleen M. Shaffer, 61, of Andes, and charged her with endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Deputies allege that four juveniles were involved in the burglary and drove the stolen garden tractor back to their home, where Shaffer was made aware of the theft and allowed the juveniles to dismantle the tractor with the help of the 17 year-old youth.
The four juveniles were issued juvenile appearance tickets directing them to appear at the Delaware County Probation Department to answer their charges.
The 17 -year old youth was issued an appearance ticket directing him to appear in the Delaware County Felony Youth Part to answer the charge. Shaffer was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Andes Town Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.