A Walton woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of helping a wanted man to evade police.
According to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, sheriff's deputies assisted the State Police and the Walton Police Department on Aug. 16 in locating a man who had numerous warrants issued for his arrest by multiple agencies. Police received information regarding the location of the man and, when they attempting to find him, the release said, Leslie McClenon, 42, of Walton, attempted to mislead deputies, "purposely interfering and obstructing their investigation." Deputies said McClenon also attempted to assist the wanted man in fleeing police.
As a result of the investigation, McClenon was arrested on Aug. 29 and charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration. She was issued an appearance ticket and directed to appear at the town of Walton court.
