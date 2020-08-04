Delaware County deputies said a woman was arrested after almost hitting a firefighter at an accident scene.
According to a media release, deputies and Walton firefighters responded to a minor accident Monday, Aug. 3, on state Route 10 in Walton. Members of the fire department were controlling traffic while one lane of the highway was closed when a vehicle failed to stop and nearly struck a firefighter.
The vehicle, driven by Jessica M. Delehanty, 49, Arkville, was later stopped.
Delehanty was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. She also received tickets for failure to obey a lawful order, consumption of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and no license plate lamps. She is scheduled to answer the charges in town of Walton Court.
